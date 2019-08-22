November 6, 1946 August 20, 2019 Alvin Donnie Gibson, 74, of Hardy, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1946 and grew up in Big Island, Va. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Young Gibson; parents, George and Ruth Gibson; and siblings, Eldridge, Aster, Ray and Phyllis. Surviving is a son, Donnie R. Gibson and wife, Amanda, of Goodview; grandson, Graham Gibson of Goodview; daughter, Karen H. Payne of New Castle; granddaughters, Megan Garst and husband, Brian, of Elliston, Christi Southworth of New Castle, and Brooke Hodges of Roanoke; and sister, Sally Logwood and husband, Jimmy, of Big Island. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Joey Phillips and Pastor David McNeill officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.