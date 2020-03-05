April 7, 1941 February 24, 2020 Clinton Harold Gerhold, age 78, passed away at his home at The Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Virginia on February 24, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on April 7, 1941. He raised his family in Salem, Virginia, where he lived for 28 years with his loving wife Gloria Ann Gerhold before her passing in 2001. After graduating from Belpre High School, Clint received his BS and MBA with honors from the University of Michigan. Over his career, he worked for Ford Motor Company, Kelly Services, The World Bank and taught business at Roanoke College. he was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Eleanor Gerhold; his wife, Gloria Ann Gerhold; and brother. Charles Wayne Gerhold. Clint, also affectionately known as Grandpa, leaves behind two daughters and their husbands, Cristina M. Sweiderk (David) and Cassandra G. Isley (Tray); and six grandchildren, Brandt, Reagan, Jack, Courtney, Nicole, and Hannah. He will be greatly missed. His limitless intellectual curiosity about the world, business, Big Ten College Football (Go Blue!), the Glen Miller Band, Mystery Theatre and Civil War history was unsurpassed. He loved gathering the family at Pipestem, spending memorable time with the grandchildren, eating an occasional cheeseburger/chili dog, and playing golf with his sons-in-law and cousin BJ. Clint's endearing, positive nature uplifted all of those around him. He will forever be known for his uncanny ability to stay calm and focused during a crisis providing invaluable advice through his endless wisdom. In our loss, we relish in knowing that Grandpa will be at Gloria's side once again. Surrounded by the angels, he now has eternal peace in God's Kingdom.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
-
States scramble to prepare ahead of rule change affecting food stamps
-
Virginia social services' plentiful rules, lack of central authority ensure plenty of heartbreak
-
Pittsylvania board member who raised questions ends up suspended by state
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.