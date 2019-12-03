June 5, 1932 December 1, 2019 Robert Odell (Bob) Gearheart, 87, of Roanoke, Va., was called to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by loving family. "Bob" was born on June 5, 1932, to the late Ester and Earnest Gearheart. He was married to Estelle Bolling, having a loving relationship for 57 years. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Earnest Gearheart Jr.; sister, Irene Bradford; and daughter, Lisa Gearheart. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. After military duty, he worked for 35 years at the U.S. Postal Service starting as a Mail Carrier and progressed to different positions. At retirement, Bob was the Postmaster at the Buchanan, Va. location. Bob and Estelle retired to Homosassa, Fla. for many years before returning to Roanoke. Bob's friends and family will miss his jovial spirit, conversation and storytelling. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Estelle Gearheart; daughter, Robin and Phil Delpierre; son, Alan and Julie Gearheart; grandchildren, Josh Delpierre, Jennifer Knarr, Christina Gearheart, and Mary Francis Scott; great-grandchildren, Taylor Gearheart, Colton and Connor Knarr, and Kylee Bungard; along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Funeral Service beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with a reception at Cave Spring Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
