September 25, 2019 Margaret Ella Gearheart, 86, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert M. Gearheart; parents, Sid and Mildred Dowdy; brothers, Posey L. Dowdy, Marshall (Jack) W. Linkous; and sisters, Kathleen Melton, Thelma (Tootsie) Hutchison, Hazel Reed. Margaret is survived by her son, Robert D. Gearheart and wife Rosanna; daughter, Donna Dabney and husband Dean; grandchildren, Matthew and Mallary Dabney, Robert J. Gearheart, Heather B. Self, Michael McCoy, April Dow; great-grandchildren, Declan Dabney, Mason Self, Blair Self, Harper Self, Grayson Gearheart, Gavin Dow, Bryson Dow, Landon McCoy; and sister, Magdalene Harris. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Todd Hallinan and Pastor Leon Alley officiating. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in the Gearheart Family Mausoleum.

