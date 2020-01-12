April 21, 2016 December 21, 2019 Taylor Wells Gearhart was born on April 21, 2016, and lost her battle with congenital myotonic dystrophy at 1 a.m. on December 21, 2019. Her short and fragile life was cherished by her circle of family members. She will be missed by her father, William Chandler Gearhart and mother, Heather Renee Short, as well as maternal grandparents, Claude Eugene Short and Kelly Jean Short and paternal grandparents, George William Gearhart, Jr. and Wysor West Gearhart. Also surviving Taylor are her aunt, Tiffany Cherie Sakaguchi and her husband, Kei, and uncles, Nathan Brian Montgomery, and Brandon Adam Montgomery and his wife, Heather. She will also be missed by her devoted aunt and godmother, Bentley Wysor Gearhart Dorn and her husband, Paul. The family wishes to thank Rosie Milligan for her constant and loving care of Taylor. A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Holy Spirit on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. followed by a private burial at Fair View Cemetery.
Gearhart, Taylor Wells
