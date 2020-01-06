January 4, 2020 Arthur Edward "Blackie" Gaylor, 98, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born in Goshen, Va., to the late Walter and Hattie Burke Gaylor. Blackie was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gaylor; a daughter, Juanita Poulson; a son, Arthur Edward Gaylor Jr.; three brothers, Lee, Howard "Pete" and Stuart Gaylor; and four sisters, Maude Gaylor, Virginia "Genny" Hooten, Marie Fox and Estelle Fortune. Left to cherish his memories are daughters, Pat Willard, Sonya Frazier, Karen Burton (Bill) and Wanda Crowder; sons, Rick Shifflett and Ray Shifflett (Martha); sisters, Helen Gaylor and Mary Baker (Donald); brother, John Gaylor; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Daddy was a longtime resident at Virginia Veterans Care Center, where he made many lifelong friends with residents and staff members in every department. For many years he enjoyed Bingo, fishing, ball games, going out to eat, and special events. Our family would like to extend our appreciation to so many for their loving care, making him feel very special. Special appreciation to the Dietary Department where he spent many hours of enjoyment with family and friends. The funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Brian Willard, grandson, officiating. Interment with Military Honors at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the VA Veterans Care Center in Blackie's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
