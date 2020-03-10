March 8, 2020 William "Bill" Escoe Gates, 95, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, born on June 27, 1924, in Keenan, W.Va., but lived most of his life in Roanoke, Va. A visitation will be held at Oakey's Funeral Home Downtown Roanoke, on Thursday March 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. Please visit oakeys.com.

