April 6, 1948 April 18, 2020 Lonn Wayne Gates Sr., 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A private service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. To send condolences, please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lonn Gates, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.