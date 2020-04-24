April 23, 2020 George Fredrick Gates, 81, of Bedford, Va., formerly of Christiansburg, Va., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Walter and Alta Myrtle Moore Gates, and all of his eight siblings. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janis Thomas Gates; daughters, Rebecca Hubbard and her husband, Mike, Cindy Hale and her husband, Darrell, Sarah Marcott and her husband, Curt, and Sandra Horne and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Charlie Burnette and Sam Burnette, Meredith Hubbard Hankins and Calvin Hubbard, Abby Cox and Katie Horne, Gregory Horne and David Horne. He also is survived by nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send online condolence please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
