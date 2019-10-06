GARST Minnie Lucille McClure June 3, 1927 September 28, 2019 Minnie Lucille McClure Garst, 92, went to be with God on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born June 3, 1927, in Bluefield W.Va. Mrs. Garst was well known in the community for her vibrant energy and loving spirit. She loved everyone and could not go anywhere without making a new friend. Her love for people was only matched by her love of animals, including her two cats, Tricky and Leena. Mrs. Garst was passionate about her politics and was fiercely patriotic; she truly loved America. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Garst Sr.; her two sons, James Calvin Garst Jr., and David Minor Garst. She is survived by her sister, Olivia Nohava; her two sons, Gary Bauer Garst and Kevin McClure Garst; her two grandsons, Simon Bauer Garst and Benjamin Brown Garst. A Celebration of Minnie's Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Roanoke's Historic Gish House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Roanoke SPCA or Angels of Assisi. Mrs. Garst is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
