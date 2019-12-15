December 13, 2019 Luther J. "Chip" Garst III, 63, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was an avid hunter and for many years enjoyed horseback riding. Chip was preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Jean Garst; sister, Jennifer Elaine Garst; father-in-law, Eugene Smith; mother-in-law, Shirley Smith; uncle, Jack A. Garst and wife, Rose Garst; and brother-in-law, Mike Camden Jr. Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Connie S. Garst; four children, Luther J. "Jamey" Garst IV and wife, Kim, Lauren Garst McKern and husband, Andy, Michael Garst and Stacy Snyder, and Whitney Roberts and fiancé, James Campbell; six grandchildren (with two on the way); a sister, Cathy Camden; two brothers, William Garst Sr. and Brian Stump and wife, Mechelle; father, Luther J. Garst Jr. and wife, Martha; sister-in-law, Cindy S. Rickman and husband, Don; and a dear friend, Mike Morgan. A memorial service will take place at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, from Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

