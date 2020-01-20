Garst Frank D. August 25, 1938 January 18, 2020 Frank D. Garst, 81, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, a son of the late Frazier and Kathleen Willett Garst and had been an area resident most of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a supervisor with Thomas Brothers Excavating following many years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Buchanan; and three brothers, Robert, Jack and Walter Garst. He is survived by four sisters, Shirley Garst, Nancy Mowles, Sarah Ferguson and her husband, Bill, and Sandra McGalliard and her husband, Bill; a brother, David Garst and his wife, Carol; nine nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Elizabeth Wickens. A gathering of friends to celebrate Frank's life will be held at a later date. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Garst, Frank D.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Garst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.