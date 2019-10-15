GARRISON Mary P. October 19, 1932 October 13, 2019 Mary P. Garrison, 86, of Salem, Va., beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was the wife of McCoy P. Garrison, and they shared a beautiful 67 years together. She was born in Big Stone Gap, the daughter of the late Roy D. Payne and Pearl Frazier Payne and had been an area resident most of her life. Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She loved planning trips and traveling, long stays at the beach, camping and music. She will be remembered always for the caring and nurturing of her loved ones. Remaining to cherish her memories are her loving husband, McCoy P. Garrison; two sons, Daniel Garrison and wife Temple, and Charles Steven Garrison; her daughter and family, Kathy Spark and husband Bill, and grandchildren, Aaron Kelderhouse and wife Betsy, and their children, Ivy, Garrison and Zelda Kelderhouse; and granddaughter, Sarah Kelderhouse-Slate. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. Pastor Gary Kingery will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions in her name be made to the Alzheimer's Association 3959 Electric Rd. Roanoke, Va. 24018. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.