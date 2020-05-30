GARRETT, Roger Kent June 6, 1957 - May 21, 2020 Roger Kent Garrett of Roanoke, Va., was born on June 6, 1957, baptized on August 19, 1979, and was healed on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He left his earthly body at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday morning as a result of a sudden, unexpected disorder. The hearts of his family are comforted by knowing that Roger was a believer that Jesus is real, and that Heaven will be his eternal home. Roger lived a life many would say was filled with hardship. But he was a survivor. And after Roger got serious with God, he lived a life filled with hope. Roger was never afraid to share his faith or let you know he was ready and looking forward to Heaven. Roger made an impression. Those of us who knew him will forever hold our own memories – memories we can return to when something in life triggers a shared moment. A Remembrance of Love Commemoration was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Water of Life Church. His Pastor, Don Shepherd, spoke of Roger's devotion to the church and his church family. They truly ministered to him through encouragement, inclusion, and generosity of spirit. Pastor Don served Roger with a true Pastor's heart and as a close personal friend. We will always treasure his acts of kindness and those of Mike Etue. If you knew Roger, you know his family and those gone before including his parents, David and Gardnell; grandparents, Hobert and Florence Garrett and Joe and Meadie Radford; and 11 aunts and uncles. Those that are here and expecting to join him are sisters, Roxie (Dwayne) and Elaine (Steve); aunt, Maxine; uncles, Oscar and Harold; nephew, Paul (Sara); nieces, Stephanie (Matt) and Kimmy (Casey); and great-nephews and niece, Austen, Ian, Casey Jr., Collin and Abigail. Persevere to see the goodness of the Lord and know that He is our strength and salvation, our cornerstone and protector. The love of God endures forever. Psalm 23, 27:13 and Philippians 4:8. Our lives haven't ended. Only changed. Again. Roger enjoy your healing. You are already missed. A private burial will be held in the family cemetery in North Carolina. If you wish to honor his life in any way, share his love for KFC, M&M's, ice cream or Southern Gospel Music with a friend. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
