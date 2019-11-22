GARRETT James Edward September 13, 1925 November 20, 2019 James Edward (Mutt) Garrett, 94, of Lexington, Va., died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born September 13,1925 in Alleghany County, a son of the late J.E. Garrett and Minnie Grant Garrett. James attended the Kerrs Creek Baptist Church and served his country with the United States Navy. He loved to hunt, enjoyed farming and tending to his cow/calf operation. Surviving are his wife, Louise Isabel McMullen Garrett; children, Sheila G. McCurdy (Mark), Barbara G. Walker and Norma Jean Teaford (Terrall); five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Kerrs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Volpe officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Kerrs Creek Fire Department, 2880 W. Midland Trail, Lexington, Va. 24450 or Kerrs Creek Baptist Church, 66 Franks Lane, Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

