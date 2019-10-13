October 11, 2019 Harry (Gus) Garrett of Roanoke and Floyd, Va., and formerly of Greensboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Idol Garrett; two stepchildren, Kenneth Blizzard (Trudi) and Angela Paplomatas; four grandchildren, Troy Paplomatas, and Gregory, Olivia and Christian Blizzard; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Octavia; sister, Patricia Idol (Charles); and several nieces and nephews. Gus was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was an armor crewman, serving in Germany. He also owned Southern Photo Print of Virginia and retired to his farm in Floyd (Lazy Bend Llama Farm), where he enjoyed raising and showing llamas and spending time with family. Gus was Past President of Cave Spring Lion's Club. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cave Spring Lion's Club, 4801 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

