October 30, 1932 March 2, 2020 Alice Marie Light Garrett, 87, of Boones Mill, Va., died on Monday, March 2, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and other complications. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on October 30, 1932, the daughter of Wilfred Carlysle Light, and Kate Givens Light, who preceded her in death. As a child Alice lived in the small towns of War, W.Va., and Check, Va., before moving to Roanoke and attending Jefferson High School, where she graduated in 1949. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, W.C. "Billy" Light Jr. of Rocky Mount (2013), and Edith Light Shelor (2007) of Roanoke; and infant daughter, Cynthia Dianne Garrett (1962). Alice is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carlos W. "Bud" Garrett of Rocky Mount; her brother-in-law, Pat Shelor of Roanoke; her sister-in-law, Patsy Light of Rocky Mount; a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick W. Garrett and Mary Garrett of Cary, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kathryn Garrett Bradsher of Rougemont, N.C., and Bryan W. Garrett of Cary, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. While her loved ones will certainly miss her, they are grateful that she has been released from this ordeal that has also affected so many other families. Alice, known to many in the family as "Allie," blessed all who knew her with a happy, caring personality and a great sense of humor. She was always a patient, loving mother even though—in her case—this wasn't always easy! Alice loved her church friends and membership in the Calvary Baptist Church choir, where she sang for over 40 years until her macular degeneration progressed to the point that she could no longer read the music. She appeared in every presentation of the Singing Christmas Tree and countless other musical performances and activities at the church. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. Every year, she would begin shopping, wrapping gifts, and creating her own hand-made decorations – which she often gave as gifts to her friends – as early as September. Alice worked as a Unit Secretary and then in the Purchasing Department of Community Hospital of Roanoke Valley, later Carilion. In her spare time, she loved gardening, art, reading, crossword puzzles and her fishing trips to the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts with her husband, Bud. Alice also loved animals; over the years, family pets included dogs, Erick and Honey, and cats, Ming, Roger and Rex. She also loved feeding the birds and squirrels that lived around her home in Boones Mill. She spent her final years cooking, homemaking, canning vegetables from the garden, and caring for her many potted plants for as long as she was able; and enjoying peaceful afternoons with a small glass of wine, sitting on the porch of her peaceful rural home with Bud. She was interred on Thursday, March 6, 2020, at a private, family service at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. The family thanks the kind, helpful people of Oakey's and Evergreen for their assistance. The family hopes to hold a memorial service this spring when it's safe for out-of-town relatives to travel. The family also thanks the staffs of Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center and Mountain Valley Hospice for their help and support. Family members suggest a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice, in memory of Alice, at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
