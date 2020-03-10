March 7, 2020 Roderick Lee "Roddy" Garnett, age 54, of Blue Ridge, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a long illness. Roddy's family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Service Dogs, 8232 Enon Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

