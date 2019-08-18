GARMAN, Marguerite Elizabeth Scott Willis June 4, 1920 - August 13, 2019 Marguerite Elizabeth Scott Willis Garman, 99, of Roanoke, Va., was born on June 4, 1920, and passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Graduated from Jefferson High School, she was employed at Probation and Parole for 37 years, retiring in 1991. Marguerite was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church, Roanoke Valley Democratic Women, and Order of the Eastern Star (Electa Chapter). She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Osie Tex Scott; and husbands, Jesse W. Willis and Reginald E. Garman. Surviving is her son, Stephen Willis and wife, Pat; granddaughter, Laurie Craig and husband, Mark; two great-grandchildren, Katherine and Mark Craig Jr.; stepdaughter, Flanders Hinchey; niece, Carolee Dudley; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Our Lady of the Valley and Good Samaritan Hospice. A Memorial Service will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Allen Woody officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Marguerite asked that memorials be made to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital, c/o Kazim Temple, 628 Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016, the Alzheimer's Association, or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

