April 11, 1933 January 9, 2020 Russell Jacob "RJ" Garman Jr., of Salem, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his winter home in Lakeland, Florida, after fighting liver cancer for 4 years. He was born on April 11, 1933. RJ worked for the Virginia Department of Forestry for 35 years, as a fire plow operator, doing general maintenance, hauling seedlings and playing Smokey the Bear. RJ's retirement years were truly golden. He worked for the National Incident Command. He was an equipment manager at many incidents, including Ground Zero at the World Trade Center, the Columbia space shuttle recovery effort, many hurricanes, including Andrew and Katrina, and many forest fires. He loved these opportunities and met people from all over the United States. He was also able to spend a lot of time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, which he treasured. Surviving are his wife, Mildred McDaniel Garman; daughter, Denise and Wayne Wall; son, Keith and Vickie Garman; granddaughters, Hannah Garman and Jerry Salyer, Katie Wright and Matt McGuire; grandsons, Brady Wright, Daniel and Kendall Wright, Caleb Garman and Nathan Wright; great-grandchildren, Ava, Mason and Emma Salyer, Harmony, Patience, Lilly and Melody McGuire, and Rainie and Rorie Wright; brother, Kenneth and Janice Garman; sisters-in-law, Patty Garman and Clara Garman; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Preceding him in death were his parents, Russell and Mary Lake Ulrey Garman; stepfather, Melvin Fry; son, Dennis Ray; brother, Wayne; sister, Mary Becky and her husband, Elwood Bradford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in RJ's memory to the Old German Baptist Brethren Shenandoah Building Fund C/O Terry Brubaker 200 Verndale Lane Boones Mill, VA 24065. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Peters Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m and 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday January 12, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home.
