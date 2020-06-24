June 8, 2020 Lisa C. (Wall) Garger of Richmond, passed away on Monday, June 8,2020. She was preceded in death by her father, David P. Wall. She is survived by two children, Dylan and Lucy; and her mother Becky G. (Wall) Walker. There will be a Celebration of her Life in Richmond at a later date.

