December 2, 2019 Sarah Cary Delaney Gardner, age 93, died on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke. She was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 30, 1926, to the Rev. Ernest McDowell Delaney and Jean Fisher Graves Delaney. She grew up in Bedford and graduated from Bedford High School and Randolph-Macon Women's College. She later took graduate courses in the School of Applied Social Work at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland and at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work in Richmond. Ms. Gardner was a resident of Roanoke for 60 years. Her early career was as an adoption caseworker for the Children's Home Society. After spending many years as a community volunteer, she continued her career as the Director of Social Services at the Lewis-Gale Hospital in Salem for 14 years. She received the Pioneer Award from the Virginia Chapter, Society for Hospital Social Work Directors in 1987. Ms. Gardner was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. She was a past member of Roanoke Country Club, The Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Dogwood Garden Club, DAR, and Colonial Dames of America. She was preceded in death by her stepson, John Norwood Gardner; her sister, Jean Delaney Cobbs; and her daughter, Margaret Gardner Ryther, who died in 2016. Ms. Gardner is survived by her daughters, Katherine Dunlap of Raleigh, Sallie Godwin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Anne Gardner of Sinks Grove, West Virginia; and 15 grandchildren. A memorial service for Ms. Gardner will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Second Presbyterian Church of Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a memorial gift, please donate to your charity of choice or to the Crossnore School and Children's Home in North Carolina.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.