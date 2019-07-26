GARDNER Ray Evans November 22, 1946 July 24, 2019 Ray Evans Gardner, 72, of Riner, Va., was born on November 22, 1946. He lost his 18 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Ray was a loving and patient husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a humble Christian man, and a lifelong member of Floyd Church of Christ. He was a dedicated employee of Kollmorgen for 48 years. Ray was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Aimee Susan Gardner; his parents, Otha and Annie Mae Gardner. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Reed Gardner; his daughter, Julie Gardner Jackson (Kenneth); his son, Jared Evans Gardner (Misti); grandchildren, Mallorie Jean Gardner and Jonah Evans Gardner; brother Douglas Lee Gardner (Martha); niece, Amanda Gardner; nephew, Scott Gardner; and his special friend, Dan McGuire. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Center, NRVMC Medical Care Unit, and Carilion Hospice. Visitation will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Jared Gardner officiating. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Cancer Care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

