August 3, 1928 June 13, 2020 Connie Gallombardo, age 91, died at home peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Callaway, Virginia. She was born on August 3, 1928, in Hoboken, New Jersey, daughter of Carlo (owner of Carlo's Bakery), and Rafaela Guastaferro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Gallombardo; her sisters, Mildred Emerian, Lucille Altomaro; her brother, Angelo Guastaferro; grandson, Rick Paul Mercogliano; and her favorite son-in-law, Riccardo Mercogliano. Connie graduated from St Mary's Nursing School located in Hoboken, where she was a home health nurse, later on in Asbury Park she continued her nursing career as a Orthopedic Nurse at the local hospital. After retirement she and her husband made residence in Union Hall where they enjoyed watching and taking part in activities of their four grandsons. Connie remained active by participating in water aerobics at the YMCA, volunteering at Franklin Memorial Hospital, participating in spaghetti dinners and other activities at Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount, Va. She took up residence in an apartment in her daughters' house where she remained independent and feisty up until her death. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne Mercogliano; her son, Arthur Gallombardo; her five grandsons, Douglas and Hallee' Mercogliano, Robert and Melissa Mercogliano, John and Cheri Mercogliano, Taisha Mercogliano, Nicholas Gallombardo, and Zachary Gallombardo; four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Alana, Ryleigh, and Rocco. Due to the Coronavirus virus funeral services will postponed to a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Billups and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness, support, and care. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
VMI black alumni speak out about racism, demand changes amid swell of racial justice protests
-
Anti-racist resolution prompts spirited Montgomery County School Board debate
-
Deaths from COVID-19 rise from 6 to 18 in a week in Mount Rogers Health District
-
As businesses reopen, COVID-19 spreads through 5 Roanoke-area restaurants
-
Pandemic drives 2 Roanoke transportation companies to suspend operations
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.