August 3, 1928 June 13, 2020 Connie Gallombardo, age 91, died at home peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Callaway, Virginia. She was born on August 3, 1928, in Hoboken, New Jersey, daughter of Carlo (owner of Carlo's Bakery), and Rafaela Guastaferro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Gallombardo; her sisters, Mildred Emerian, Lucille Altomaro; her brother, Angelo Guastaferro; grandson, Rick Paul Mercogliano; and her favorite son-in-law, Riccardo Mercogliano. Connie graduated from St Mary's Nursing School located in Hoboken, where she was a home health nurse, later on in Asbury Park she continued her nursing career as a Orthopedic Nurse at the local hospital. After retirement she and her husband made residence in Union Hall where they enjoyed watching and taking part in activities of their four grandsons. Connie remained active by participating in water aerobics at the YMCA, volunteering at Franklin Memorial Hospital, participating in spaghetti dinners and other activities at Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount, Va. She took up residence in an apartment in her daughters' house where she remained independent and feisty up until her death. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne Mercogliano; her son, Arthur Gallombardo; her five grandsons, Douglas and Hallee' Mercogliano, Robert and Melissa Mercogliano, John and Cheri Mercogliano, Taisha Mercogliano, Nicholas Gallombardo, and Zachary Gallombardo; four great-grandchildren, Dominic, Alana, Ryleigh, and Rocco. Due to the Coronavirus virus funeral services will postponed to a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Matthew Billups and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness, support, and care. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

