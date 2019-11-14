GALLIHER Jessie Ruth November 11, 2019 Jesus is eating a hearty dinner of chicken and dumplings tonight as He welcomes his faithful daughter, Jessie Ruth Galliher, into heaven. God decided he needed some help taking care of everyone in His kingdom, so He called Jessie, of Salem, Va., to be with her Savior on Monday, November 11, 2019. She will most likely be planning a family reunion shortly with those who have preceded her in death, her mother and father, Lillie and Grady Mellon, her husband, William Jennings Galliher; and her brothers, Roland and Clarence Mellon and sister, Christine Forrester. She is survived by sisters, Clara McDill, Pearl Stewart, Aline Stewart, Gladys Foster; her son, Ron Galliher and his wife Susan; two grandchildren, Michael Galliher with wife Stephanie and Stacy Vaught with husband Chris; four great grandchildren, Layla, Rece, Adelyn, and Ronan along with her many special nieces and nephews. Her extended family were special neighbors, David and Karen Walker and their children, Seth, Kyle, and Morgan. After retirement from General Electric her hobbies and work became traveling on bus tour trips, keeping children, and doing the Lords work wherever needed. Through decades of teaching Sunday School at Salem Wesleyan Church and caring for neighborhood and family children, she became affectionately known as "Grandma" to many in the community who she routinely bought and saved souvenirs for from her many trips around the country. The family will be accepting visitors at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia on Thursday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a service on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Salem Wesleyan Church with her friend and pastor Ken Dupin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor made to Salem Wesleyan Church, 424 Chamberlain Lane Salem, Va. 24153.

