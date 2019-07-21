GALLAHUGH Marshall Earl September 17, 1940 July 18, 2019 Marshall Earl Gallahugh, 78, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was retired from the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He held many positions in the Army, most notably a gunner and drill sergeant, and also retired from the Bland Correctional Facility. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lizzie Gallehugh; and a brother, Lee Gallehugh. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Irma J. Gallahugh; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kevin Dudley of Newport News; son and daughter-in-law, DeWayne and Renea Gallahugh of Dublin; grandchildren and their spouses, Travis and Alison Dudley, Joshua Gallahugh, Seth and Grettchen Dudley, Jessica and Tony Davis, and Kaitlyn and Stephen Huber; great grandchildren, Adalynne, Emerik, Kieran, Rosalie and Mason; brother, Daniel Gallehugh; sisters, Shirley Woodard and Elizabeth Mellon; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Russell Gordon officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. The Gallahugh family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
