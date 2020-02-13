August 26, 1926 February 11, 2020 Geraldine Meek Gallagher, 93, of Roanoke, Va., moved to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Sugar Grove, VA on August 26, 1926. Gerri was preceded in death by her former husband, John A. Gallagher; parents, William Herbert and Myrtle Choate Meek; brother and sister-in-law, William and Eleanor Meek; and daughter, Pamela Susan Gallagher. She is survived by three children, Rita Gilbert and her husband, David, of Harrisonburg, Va., Stephen Patrick Gallagher of Roanoke, and Bill Gallagher and his wife, Alexia, of Alpharetta, Ga.; four grandsons, Michael and Brae Gilbert of Aylett, Va., Jonathan and Charlotte Gilbert of Lynchburg, Va., Andrew Gallagher of Sitka, Alaska, and Alex Gallagher of Dallas, Texas. Gerri was a great-grandmother to Max and Rudy Gilbert and Charis, Hannah, Bethany, Nathaniel and Sarah Gilbert. She is also survived by her former husband, John Snyder. Gerri was a farm girl, graduated from Sugar Grove High School in 1943. She came to Roanoke that summer to attend National Business College. Gerri worked several years for the N&W Railroad and 25 years moving and raising four children starting in Bayonne, N.J., Winston-Salem, N.C., Bristol, Va., in California for eight years and then back to Roanoke, Va. She had several temporary jobs including caregiving, volunteering and helping people. What mattered most to her was her faith in Jesus Christ and the love shared by her family. Gerri had been a member of First Baptist Church since 1970. Her Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Joe Greene officiating. Interment will be private at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
