June 13, 2019 Julia Galbraith Gale, 98, of The Glebe in Daleville, and formerly of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was a longtime member of Virginia Heights Baptist Church where she had been very active in many areas. Julia was a registered nurse who graduated from the Muhlenberg School of Nursing in Plainfield, N.J. She was an active member of the Dogwood Garden Club and the Shi Kang sorority. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James C. Gale, M.D.; one brother; and five sisters. Surviving are her son, James Thomas Gale and wife, Marilynn, of Charlottesville, Va.; grandson, Duncan, William Gale of Upland, Calif.; son, Charles Samuel Gale of Orlando, Fla.; and daughters, Mary Jo Gale and Julia Ann Gale of Roanoke, Va. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Heights Baptist Church, 2014 Memorial Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

