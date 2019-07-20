July 18, 2019 Jack D. Gaking, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Zelda Gaking; and brother, Tommy Lee Gaking. Jack was a veteran who served in the United States Navy during Korean Conflict. He enjoyed collecting cuff links. Jack worked for Roanoke Times for 38 years as a photo journalist. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Doris; son, Larry Gaking (Kim); grandson, Shane; brother, Gary Gaking; sister, Rose Marie Tickle (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

