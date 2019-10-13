March 2, 1934 October 9, 2019 Gary Neil Gaking, 85, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., formerly of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born on Friday, March 2, 1934 in Jenkins, Ky. to the late Jack and Zelda Adams Gaking. He enlisted into the United States Air Force when he was 19 years old and served a distinguished career for over 20 years, including the Korean War conflict. Most of his career in the Air Force, he served in the computer field. After retirement from the military he worked for Norfolk and Southern Railway for almost 20 years. Gary became a Christian in mid-life and his wife, Arlene followed him. Gary was active in ministry at Grace Church in Roanoke, Va. He loved tennis and during his retirement years was passionate about golf. He was known as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Rosemarie Tickle; his son, Mark Gaking and wife Julie; daughter, Penelope Gaking; grandchildren, Morgan Gaking Miner and husband Thomas, Susanna Nicole Gaking, Peter Reece Gaking, and Chase Coleman Englund; one great-grandson, Tripp Miner; one brother-in-law, Ronald Hammond; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 24153. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. A Graveside service with military honors, will be held at Sunrise Burial Park in Fairlawn, Va. 24141, immediately following the service. The Rev. Neil Damgard will be officiating. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.johnmoakey.com

