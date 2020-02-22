February 20, 2020 Joyce Harriet Webber Furrow passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jerry Wilson Furrow; the daughter of the late Harry Webber and Geraldine Noell Webber Patsel. She was the stepdaughter of James Minor Patsel for 52 years. She is survived by her sons, Edward "Ed" Gordon Furrow (AnneMarie) and Keith Wilson Furrow (Paige); grandchildren, Patrick (Amanda) Furrow of United States Army, South Korea, Katlynn (Michael) Sumpter of Arnold, Mo., Brian Furrow of St. Louis, Mo., Jennifer Furrow of St. Louis, Mo., McKenzie and Levi Furrow; great–grandchildren, Madelyn and Payton; brothers and sister-in-law, Roger, Randy and Cindy Furrow; and numerous cousins in the Roanoke area. Joyce was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Westwood Baptist Church officiated by Pastor John Brownlee. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Westwood Baptist Church
2124 Davis Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
