February 20, 2020 Joyce Harriet Webber Furrow passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jerry Wilson Furrow; the daughter of the late Harry Webber and Geraldine Noell Webber Patsel. She was the stepdaughter of James Minor Patsel for 52 years. She is survived by her sons, Edward "Ed" Gordon Furrow (AnneMarie) and Keith Wilson Furrow (Paige); grandchildren, Patrick (Amanda) Furrow of United States Army, South Korea, Katlynn (Michael) Sumpter of Arnold, Mo., Brian Furrow of St. Louis, Mo., Jennifer Furrow of St. Louis, Mo., McKenzie and Levi Furrow; great–grandchildren, Madelyn and Payton; brothers and sister-in-law, Roger, Randy and Cindy Furrow; and numerous cousins in the Roanoke area. Joyce was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Westwood Baptist Church officiated by Pastor John Brownlee. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
11:00AM-12:00PM
2124 Davis Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.