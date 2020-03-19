July 10, 1940 March 16, 2020 Janice's sweet, kind, loving spirit left this earthly world to join her heavenly father on Monday, March 16, 2020, after 79 years of life. She was born on a rural farm in Craig County, Va., on July 10, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; and the love of her life, Irivn "Red" Furrow, who were all waiting for her at the gates of Heaven. Janice leaves behind two loving and devoted daughters, Kathy Lester and husband, Michael, of New Castle, Va., and Karen Link of Newport, Va. Her granddaughters, Holly Brickey of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Kelly Brickey of Covington, Va. will greatly miss their Gran Jan. Janice lived a full and colorful life. She owned a dairy farm on Route 42 and worked at Virginia Tech for several years. Janice loved being active and was always ready for an adventure. She enjoyed road trips, shopping, and dining out. She loved people and telling stories, reminiscing on years past. Always humble, Janice never acknowledged her outer or inner beauty but those around her knew her loving and caring spirit. She was a comic in her own rite, always bringing laughter to her friends and family. She also had a candid way of telling it how it was. There is not a person who met Janice that did not fall in love with her. Janice meant so much to her family. In this difficult time, they find comfort in the things she loved, flowers (especially orchids), raspberry ice cream, a cup of coffee with lots of sugar, clouds, manicures, the color purple, birds chirping, banana pudding, freshly styled hair, and a big serving of Kathy's potato salad. They enjoy sharing stories of her and recalling even the small details, like how she hated to cook but made the best fried chicken in her old iron skillet. Janice's hands showed her years of hard work but remained soft and loving. Her hands touched many pieces of needlework. Her hands did many acts of kindness. Her hands snapped many green beans. Her hands gave many loving pats to many a pet but most of all her hands have forever left fingerprints on the hearts of all that knew her. Janice was a child of Christ and a lifelong member of Level Green Christian Church. In recent years, she attended Crossroads Christian Church. Besides God and family, her biggest love was for all animals. She took in many animals and gave them a home over the years. Everyone's pets became family members to her and they all knew her as "Granny" and that she would have a treat for them tucked in her pocket. Colby, Roxy, Diesel, Razi, Sunday, Bluebell, Sallie, Frankie, Annie, Pixie, and Lucky will miss her immensely. The family would like to say thank you for all the cards, calls, texts, and visits during Janice's recent health challenges. Also, they want to say a special thank you to her doctors, nurses, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice with angels disguised as her final caretakers. Per her request, Janice will not have a visitation or public service. The graveside service will be private and arranged by McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. In honor of her memory donations can be made to the Humane Society. Janice Marie Furrow, Mama, Granny, Gigi, Neighbor, and Friend will be greatly missed.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19
-
Still no COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia; Carilion, VA to postpone nonessential surgeries
-
Health Department reports 30 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia; none in southwest region
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.