May 1, 1928 January 1, 2020 Ernest Odell Furrow, age 91 of Boones Mill, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Ernest was born on May 1, 1928, to the late Charlie and Zora Beckner Furrow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna S. Furrow and two sons, Wayne and Floyd Furrow. Surviving are three sons, Kenny Arnett (Brenda), Marshall Arnett, and Steve Furrow (Teresa); his loving sister, Dorothy "Nita" Spradlin (Leon); eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. His family would especially like to thank Salem Health and Rehab for the care Ernest received and to all of his neighbors for all of the acts of kindness shown over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, donors@stjude.org. Funeral services will be private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt 220, Rocky Mount.
