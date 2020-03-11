March 4, 2020 David Harold Furrow, 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A native of Virginia he was the husband of 29 years to Doria Furrow, who survives, and the son of Lonnie Furrow Jr. and Josephine Edwards, both deceased. He retired from the Postal Service. David was a baseball fan and was a member of the Salem Red Sox Booster Club and avid Miami Marlins fan. David also enjoyed Virginia Tech Football and Duke Basketball. He loved music, animals, and traveling to Naples, Florida. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Susan Gravely and husband, Ralph; a niece, April Donner and husband, Tony; two great-nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 3 until 5: p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of David Furrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.