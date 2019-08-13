October 13, 1947 August 10, 2019 Rodney (Rod) Furr, 71, of Salem, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Clarence and Lula Mae Davis Furr, and William Alexander and Ira May Henderson Parham. In addition, he was also preceded in death by his parents, John Richard and Kathleen Carolyn Parham Furr. Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his wife, Dianne Richardson Furr; children, Jeffrey Todd Furr (Kathy) and Cydney Furr Bennett (Aaron); brother, Richard Michael Furr (Lana); grandchildren, Paul M. Furr, Matthew R. Furr, Sarah E. Furr, Anders E. Bennett, Isaac C. Bennett, and Clara E. Bennett; as well as a special brother-in-law Larry Richardson; A memorial service to honor Rod's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Salem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund; 125 W Main St, Salem, Va. 24153. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.