FURR II Richard Columbus September 1, 1950 September 25, 2019 Richard Columbus (Buddy) Furr II, 69, of Buchanan, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home. Buddy was born on September 1, 1950 in Raeford, N.C. to the late Richard Columbus Furr and Edna Lillian Barrett Furr. Buddy retired in 2014 as the Executive Vice President for New River Electrical Corporation after 45 years of service. Buddy was also very proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, planting trees, and spending time with his family. He found profound joy in spending time with his granddaughter, Maci. In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Furr. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mary Harris Furr; Daughter and son-in-law, Brittany Furr (Jason) Gordon of Roanoke; Sons and daughter-in-law, Stephen (Candace) Furr of Roanoke, Samuel Austin and Caitlyn Porterfield of Richmond, Johnny (Chiharu) Lambert of Normal, Illinois; Grandchildren, Maci Gordon, John Lambert, and Emi Lambert; Father and mother-in-law, Dennis (Barbara) Harris of Troutville; Sisters and brothers-in-law, Rebecca (Jack) Linkous of Roanoke, Toni (Chuck) Pierce of Buchanan, and Tamara (Derrick) Reed of Vashon, WA; Many loving nieces and nephews; and many special friends and co-workers from New River Electrical Corporation. A celebration of Buddy's life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastors Darren Potter and Aaron Mansfield officiating. Burial will be at Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, PO Box 3049 Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Fla. 33607 US. Online Condolences may be made to Buddy's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
