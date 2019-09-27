FURR II Richard Columbus September 25, 2019 Richard Columbus (Buddy) Furr II, 69, of Buchanan, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home. A celebration of Buddy's life will be 11 a.m., Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Darren Potter officiating. Burial will be at Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, PO Box 3049 Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Fla. 33607 US. Online Condolences may be made to Buddy's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

