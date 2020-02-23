November 4, 1923 Friday, February 21, 2020 Jack Walton Funkhouser, 96 years and 3 months, was born November 4, 1923 and died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Oak Bank, Natural Bridge on the farm on which he lived his entire life, with the exception of the one year he was displaced by the construction of Interstate 81. His parents were Wilton Leitch Funkhouser from Lexington and Martha McCormack Snider Funkhouser from Oak Bank. He was one of six children, five of whom lived to adulthood. Jack was educated at the old Natural Bridge School. He left school early to take on the mantle of the family farm. He was a member of Natural Bridge Baptist Church. His first wheels were those of a sturdy bicycle which he rode for pleasure and transportation. He upgraded to an Indian motorcycle, then a Harley, and found relief from hard physical labor by riding through the countryside on weekends with his buddies of the Flying Dragons. He married Betty Jane Coffey, of Tinkerville in 1951, and traded in his motorcycle for his first car. Together they had one daughter, Deborah, and a strong hand in raising a younger brother and nephew. In addition to a lifetime of raising crops and cattle on the farm, he worked installing furnaces, and constructing houses and bridges. Jack found peace in the woods, fields and garden. He took great pride in a neatly stacked woodpile, a pantry full of canned goods and a root cellar full of potatoes, with plenty left over to share with neighbors. His pastimes included fishing in his early years, listening to the Grand Ole Opry until his ears failed him and card playing right up until the end. He won the very last game he played just days before his death. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty; and siblings, Nancy Elizabeth Funkhouser at age 10, Edith Funkhouser Major, Harry Edward Funkhouser; and beloved nephew, Lawrence "Butch" Funkhouser. He is survived by daughter, Debbie Funkhouser, her husband, John Driscoll, their son, Evan Driscoll; and siblings, Robert Davis Funkhouser (100 years old) and Carleton Lee "Cracker" Funkhouser and wife, Lisa. Also surviving are devoted sisters-in-law, Shirley Humphries, Ola Mae Coffey and Bonnie Burjoice; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service which will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home. The service will be conducted by Pastor Randy Smith. Burial will take place at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Please express your condolences with contributions to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers St., Lexington, VA 24450, whose dedicated staff helped make possible his final wish of dying at home. Arrangements are being made by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
Christiansburg police chief: Hurst shown no favoritism
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.