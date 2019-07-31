FUNKHOUSER Betty Coffey May 25, 1933 July 29, 2019 Betty Coffey Funkhouser was born May 25, 1933, at Oak Bank, Natural Bridge, Va., on the farm on which she lived most of her life up until her death on Monday, July 29, 2019. Her parents were James Alfred and Mamie Etta Hayslett Coffey. She was one of six children born, four of whom lived to adulthood. With the exception one year in Salem, Va., she was educated at Natural Bridge schools graduating in 1951 having been an avid player of basketball and softball. Soon after graduation, she began work at Lees Carpet, married Jack Funkhouser and together they had one daughter. She worked at Lees, later Burlington, until her early retirement in 1985. She was a lifelong member of Natural Bridge Baptist Church and participated in church activities on all fronts including the Girl's Auxiliary, Women's Missions, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, choir, cemetery committee and organizer of innumerable events. She was a founder and co-leader of the Rockbridge Arthritis Support Group, member of the Rockbridge Genealogical Society, committee member of the Rockbridge County Heritage Book and supporter of Relay for Life. She was an enthusiastic amateur genealogist and historian and savored her many hours reading microfilm at the VMI library. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Mary Elizabeth, Ronald Kenneth, William Morris and Berman, "Cotton". She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter, Debbie and her husband John Driscoll; their son, Evan, and her sister, Shirley Humphries. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Ola Mae Coffey and Bonnie Burjoice; brothers-in-law, Robert and Carleton (Lisa) Funkhouser, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She birthed one but mothered many. Family visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Harrison's Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Randy Smith. Burial will follow at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. You may express your condolences with contributions to Natural Bridge Baptist Church. Arrangements are being made by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will pay almost $9 million for students' stay in Blacksburg hotels
-
Back of the Dragon breathes new life into far Southwest Virginia community
-
Fatal 2018 shooting, and past criminal history, lead to 52-year prison term for Roanoke man
-
State police report details of head-on crash in Floyd County
-
Boyfriend of slain Roanoke woman told police their house was broken into, search warrant says
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.