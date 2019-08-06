August 4, 2019 Kenneth Funk, 69, of Goodview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur J. Funk. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana Funk; mother, Guida B. Shupe; son, Jason Funk and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Jasmine and Kevin, Catharine and Arthur Funk; great-granddaughter, Kendal Stumm; sisters, Nancy Stamper and Joe, and Barbara Shupe; brother, Phil Funk; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Jimmie Spears and wife, Jeanna; sister-in-law, Kay Silva and Leo; and special little buddy, Bluize. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Russ Gresham officiating. Interment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.cure4thekids.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
