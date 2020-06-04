September 15, 1942 June 1, 2020 Ronald Lewis Fulton, 77, of Bedford, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Oakwood Manor. He was born in Bedford, Va., on September 15, 1942, a son of the late Jessie Booker Fulton and Bertha Creasy Fulton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Fulton. Ronnie was a lifetime resident of Bedford; living at home and working in the family grocery store, Fulton's Fruit and Confectionary on Longwood Avenue. Later in life he began working for the State Fair Systems in Virginia, West Virginia and other fair organizations. He enjoyed traveling, RVing and camping with friends. For the last three years he was a resident of Oakwood Manor at the Bedford Hospital. He enjoyed the local traffic of friends and acquaintances that passed through their doors. The staff at the facility gave him the best of care and the family wishes to express their thanks to them. He is survived by his brother, Robert Fulton and wife, Susie; his sister, Roslyn Fulton; nieces and nephew, whom he was very fond of, Kim Fulton Beazley and daughter, Skylar, Chris Fulton and wife, Whitney and their daughters, Gwendolyn and Petranella, and Lillie Beth Fulton and her sons, Mason Owen, and Rilan. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make contributions, please consider the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
