FULLER SR., Earl F. March 6, 2020 Earl F. Fuller Sr., 87, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked in sales most of his life. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Foster G. and Maude H. Fuller, and is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Anne B. Fuller; three daughters and one son, Susan Fitzgerald (Duaine), Earl F. Fuller Jr. (Darlene), Vickie Bartley (Gary) and Lynda White; 10 grandchildren, Leslie Alger (Kevin), Matthew Fitzgerald (Melanie), Josh Fuller (Stephanie), Michael Williams (Kim), Jessica Hoffman (Luke), Travis Bartley (Jenn), Alania Lowman (Jason), Kayla White, Dylan White and Landyn White; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma F. Snead; one nephew, Steve Snead (Linda); and special friend and caregiver, Rose Creasey. The family would like to express a special thanks to his physician, Dr. William Ball, and Mamie and Sharon for their loving care of Earl. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Gary Hoffman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

