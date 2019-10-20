March 20, 1924 October 14, 2019 Mary June McNett Fuller, 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed from this earth on Monday, October 14, 2019. The following written by her, is what she wished to be known after she was gone. Mary June McNett Fuller was born on March 20, 1924 in Charlottesville, Va. She was a daughter of J. Berlin McNett and Ethel Cordelia Halterman McNett. Mary graduated from Albemarle High School in Charlottesville and Dunsmore Business College in Staunton, Va. She was employed as a secretary at the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad for 10 years and as a volunteer and first staff secretary at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, Va., for 10 years. Mary was married to James Conrad Lutz Fuller for 42 years before his death in 1996. She is survived by her daughter, Cathern Victoria Fuller Thacker and granddaughter, Alexandra Fuller Thacker of Roanoke, Va. Also surviving are niece, Bonnie Jean Bash Stevens (Stewart), four grandnieces and nephews, and their seven children of Charlottesville. Departed are Mary's parents; her son-in-law, Charles Michael Thacker of Roanoke; nephew, Michael McNett Bash; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Jean McNett Bash and James Havens Bash of Charlottesville; and sister-in-law, Emma Lee Fuller Mauzy of Dunkirk, N.Y. Mary requested cremation and burial beside her husband at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Va. The ceremony will be private. Thanks to the staff and nursing team at The Park Oak Grove and Heartland Hospice. Any donations may be made to an animal rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
