FULLER Dewey August 7, 2019 Dewey (Clyde) Fuller, 94, of Vinton, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was an avid bowler and golfer and was a member of the Virginia Bowling Hall of Fame. He was predeceased by his parents, Dewey Fuller and Eunice Adkins; wife, Marie West Fuller; daughter, Glenda Fuller Aker; brothers, Frank and Bill Fuller, and sisters, Katherine Sanders and Gladys Salmon. Surviving family includes granddaughters, Amy Whittaker (Travis) and Ashley Lawson (Chris); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Brady Whittaker, and son-in-law, Jerry Aker. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Dr. Quentin Madden officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
