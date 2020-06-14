June 12, 2020 Katherine L. "Kitty" Fugate, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Kitty is survived by her three sons, Bill Fugate, Jimmy Fugate, and Ronnie Fugate (Tonda); grandchildren, Haley and Ryan Fugate, and Justin Pleasants; sister, Betty Nelson (Alex); and brother, Jim Leonard (Vicki). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.oakeys.com.

