September 17, 1946 July 17, 2019 Charles Bruce Fugate, 72, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on September 17, 1946 to the late Joshua Bruce and Mary Sadie Sutphin Fugate. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue Fugate; son, Raymond Fugate; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Melvin Linkous; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Tammy Fugate; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Carol Price; sisters-in-law, Cass Long, Jeannie Price, Diane Price; loyal companion, Blaze; as well as numerous nieces and nephews that were special to him. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg with Pastor Rosemary Backer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.