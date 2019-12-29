Ms. Winnie Friend, 92, of Vinton, Va., passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., (540)389-5441.
Friend, Winnie
Service information
Dec 30
First Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Dec 31
Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
