FRIEND, Winnie "Willis" May 22, 1927 - December 28, 2019 Winnie "Willis" Friend, 92, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1927, at 100 Virginia Ave., Salem, Va. Winnie was retired from the office of Hearings and Appeals with over 40 years of service. Winnie's loves and hobbies include her family, watching all sports especially baseball and tennis, and animals, especially her cat! Her surviving family includes her children, David L. Friend and wife, Diane, Diane Huelskamp and husband, Rob, Alan C. Friend and wife, Vickie, and Ben R. Friend and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Anita Pagans and husband, Jeremy, Alica Friend, Josiah Friend and wife, Shelley, Bryce Huelskamp, Ben Alan Huelskamp, April Lee Funaki and husband, Richard, Dustin Rios, and Bronson Rios; great-grandchildren, Emerald Pagans, Carter Pagans, Nate Funaki; sister, Claudine W. Reese, and Lorraine W. Thornhill; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the John M., Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the funeral home with Chaplain Troy Mays officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Bedford Hospice House for the care and loving attention they gave to our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to the Shady Grove Fire and Rescue Squad in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
