January 26, 2020 Florence Edith (Dixon) Frick, 87, most recently of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn F. Frick; parents, Arthur and Florence (Prelle) Dixon; brother, Arthur Dixon Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Richard A. Frick of Salem, Va.; daughter, Janice E. and John Burr; and grandchildren, Alan and Christine Burr of Salem Va.; sister, Dorothy A. Comeau of West Brookfield, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank to the staff of Lewis Gale Hospital for the care they gave her just before her passing. The family will hold a small service graveside in Stamford, Conn. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to alzheimers.org or the Roanoke Valley Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnmoakey.com.
Frick, Florence Edith Dixon
