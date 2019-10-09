October 7, 2019 Martha Ann Freese, 98, a lifetime Vinton, Va., resident, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was a lifetime member of Vinton Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Lois Austin; husbands, Joseph H. Brugh Sr. and Harold C. Freese; and sister, Rebecca Nunley. Martha is survived by her son, Joseph H. Brugh Jr.; and nephew, Daniel Nunley. The family would like to thank Dottie Pafford and Ethel Gibson for their loving care of Martha. She loved her home and enjoyed looking at the wildlife outside. Martha had a large church family which she also loved. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

